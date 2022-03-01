Mitch McConnell rebukes NRSC Chair Rick Scott's plan 'to rescue America'

March 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday rebutted Florida Sen. Rick Scott's plan "to rescue America," trying to keep attention on Republicans' perceived failures of the Biden administration as the party looks to take back the Senate this year. Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senate Committee, released an 11-point plan last week offering a range of fiscally conservative and Trumpian proposals, including ending imports from China, cutting the federal government workforce by 25% and building a wall on the US-Mexico border and naming it after former President Donald Trump.



