Poland Says Will Not Send Planes To Ukraine

March 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday said his country would not send military planes to Ukraine since it would be seen as "military interference". Duda was speaking alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg during a visit to Poland's Lask airbase. "We are not sending our planes because that would mean military interference in the conflict," Duda said when asked if Poland would send planes as well as the arms and ammunition it has already dispatched. "NATO is not a party to this conflict," he said. The Western military alliance has for the first time deployed part of its response force to...



