Putin’s special appearance with Klaus Schwab at Global World Economic Forum WEF

March 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Schwab dear Klaus, Colleagues, I have been to Davos many times, attending the events organised by Mr Schwab, even back in the 1990s. Klaus Schwab just recalled that we met in 1992. Indeed, during my time in St Petersburg, I visited this important forum many times. I would like to thank you for this opportunity today to convey my point of view to the expert community that gathers at this world-renowned platform thanks to the efforts of Mr Schwab. First of all, ladies and gentlemen, I would like to greet all the World Economic...



Read More...