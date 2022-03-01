The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Rashida Tlaib offers fiery progressive response to Biden's first State of the Union address

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan gave a "progressive" response to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address in a speech on behalf of the Working Families Party on Tuesday night. "In the richest country in the world, it shouldn't be this hard for so many to have a good life," said Tlaib. "I'm a lifelong Democrat. I'm also part of the Working Families Party, because I believe that our government must put the needs of working families first." Tlaib argued that progressives have worked the hardest to support Biden's agenda, blaming both Republicans and "corporate-backed Democratic obstructionists"...


