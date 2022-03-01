Rashida Tlaib offers fiery progressive response to Biden's first State of the Union address

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan gave a "progressive" response to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address in a speech on behalf of the Working Families Party on Tuesday night. "In the richest country in the world, it shouldn't be this hard for so many to have a good life," said Tlaib. "I'm a lifelong Democrat. I'm also part of the Working Families Party, because I believe that our government must put the needs of working families first." Tlaib argued that progressives have worked the hardest to support Biden's agenda, blaming both Republicans and "corporate-backed Democratic obstructionists"...



