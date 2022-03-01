Russia Announces ‘Anti-Fascist’ Conference to ‘Unite World’ Against Nazism

Russia announced on Tuesday plans to host the world’s first “International Anti-Fascist Congress” in order to “unite” the world’s efforts in combatting the ideology of Nazism and Neo-Nazism. Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a military operation to “de-Nazify” Ukraine last week, claiming Jewish President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government was run by “Nazis” and “coup” leaders. Zelensky became president in a free and fair election in 2019 – in which his opponent, Petro Poroshenko, attacked him as being too friendly to Russia.



