So Instead of SOTU, What's Happening In Texas Primary Voting Today?

March 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Looking ahead to November's general election this year should be on everyone's mind. Like me, I figure few if anyone will be watching the State of the Union fiasco. Yet, there is today's Texas primary going on. The polls close soon in Texas and I am curious as to how things have gone. Was the turn out good? It should have been. Or, was it normal? If it was normal, then I'm highly disappointed, because with all that is happening I would expect to see over 75% of all registered Republicans to be casting votes so we can cull the...



Read More...