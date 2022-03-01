State of the Union: Real-Time Reactions . . . With Attitude

March 1, 2022

I’ll be on Gab, Gettr, Parler, and (unfortunately) Twitter sharing thoughts in real time about Joe Biden’s first State of the Union Address. I’ll post the Tweets here since they’re the only posts that can properly be embedded, otherwise I’d use one of the other platforms. I’ll also be posting reactions from others.

No mention of the 13 U.S. military service members who were killed in Afghanistan thanks to Biden's botched withdrawal. Disgusting. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 2, 2022

Why are Republicans standing up and clapping like seals to Biden’s lies about funding the police and securing the border? — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 2, 2022

Joe Biden touting his border security successes is like McDonald's touting how they've made people healthier. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 2, 2022

Tonight Joe Biden: “Let’s stop seeing each other as enemies.” Yesterday’s Joe Biden: “The unvaccinated are responsible for the pandemic.” Take your unity and shove it. #SOTU — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 2, 2022

Joe Biden is again pretending that he funded police departments. He’s lying. And it was HIS party that voted to defund police. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 2, 2022

“We’ll never give up on vaccinating more Americans” – Biden (Meaning, they’ll never let the pandemic strategy go, the power is there) — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) March 2, 2022

This arrogant ass is proclaiming our country “open” after all he and Democrats did to our children, our jobs, and all Americans – and Republicans stand up and clap for this crap? #SOTU — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 2, 2022

So our government created a virus that killed nearly a million people, debilitated a few million others, blocked treatment for it, and injured countless more from a coerced shot – all the while suspending democracy, and it's no longer a story. Why? Bec. both parties really agree. — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) March 2, 2022

Does anyone speak Biden? Can you translate these?… He met a mall of resistance… Freedun loving Americans… The tree world is holding him accountable… Rushial rudel — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 2, 2022

Tax cuts for the 1% is a flat out lie — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-01) (@BarnettforAZ) March 2, 2022

Who are the Uranian people? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 2, 2022

Yes, Joe Biden just called the people of Ukraine, "Iranians." #SOTU — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 2, 2022

Apparently, the state of the union is based on what's happening in Ukraine. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 2, 2022

Is he going to talk about the state of our union at any point during the state of the union? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 2, 2022

JUST IN – US closes airspace to all Russian aircraft: Biden — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 2, 2022

Did Biden just say he is working with Africa to fight Putin — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 2, 2022

Biden looks like a fossil — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) March 2, 2022

Somebody should have inserted instructions to hold for applause. Biden keeps trying to talk over the claps. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 2, 2022

How many of these people does Biden recognize? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 2, 2022

Politicians who attacked unmasked and unvaccinated Americans as "superspreaders" and said they should be fired from their jobs are now suddenly hugging and kissing each other in a packed room because their poll numbers got too low. I guess "THE SCIENCE" is political science! — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) March 2, 2022

We did it! We beat Covid! #SOTU attendees are all mask-free! On a side note, if you ever wanted proof that face masks are just symbols of servitude, notice the only people wearing them are staff. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 2, 2022

If I had blood pressure medication I'd be taking it now. #SOTU — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 2, 2022

There was a COVID testing requirement to attend the #SOTU even if you have no symptoms. They should have mandated the guy delivering the speech take a cognitive test because he sure has some interesting symptoms… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022

President Trump’s opening to #SOTU 2020 makes you realize how far we've fallen: “Jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling, confidence is surging & our country is thriving. America’s enemies are on the run, America’s fortunes are on the rise" — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 2, 2022

Funny timing, Twitter took @RaheemKassam’s account offline for the evening. You can follow his #SOTU coverage here: https://t.co/3QDzkVpYex pic.twitter.com/Bcwqd5FFwE — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) March 2, 2022

