Texas primary: Gov. Abbott, Beto O’Rourke to face off after wins

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott handily beat several vocal challengers during Tuesday’s primary, leading to a November face-off with Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who also cruised to victory. The incumbent governor, who is seeking a third term, easily won his party’s nomination, fending off six other candidates, including Allen West, a former congressman and chairman of the Republican Party of Texas. “Republicans sent a message,” Abbott said. “They want to keep Texas on the extraordinary path of opportunity that we have provided over the past eight years.” O’Rourke - who made high-profile, though unsuccessful, runs for Senate in 2018 and president...


