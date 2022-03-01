The State of the Union Is … Broke

March 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

To quote a screaming John McEnroe: You cannot be serious! Last week, the Biden administration requested another $30 billion for COVID relief programs. Yes, I know that these days, $30 billion is a rounding error in the $6 trillion federal budget. But isn't that precisely the problem? But, as Joe would say: Come on, man! The White House's latest plea for more money on top of the $4 trillion to $5 trillion is an insult. Biden wants $18 billion for antivirals, $5 billion for testing and $3 billion to combat future viruses. Isn't that already the job of the $7...



Read More...