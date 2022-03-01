Trump Announces Only His Most Faithful 144,000 Followers Will Make It Onto Truth Social

U.S.—Millions of dreams were dashed overnight after former President Donald J. Trump announced that only his most faithful 144,000 followers will make it onto Truth Social. The new social media experiment spearheaded by the former president is said to be the "greatest, most incredible social platform, maybe ever, lots of people say so."

