U.S. ‘People’s Convoy’ reaches Missouri, on track to arrive outside Washington, D.C. on March 5 as planned

March 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

After starting with 150 trucks in southern California on February 23, the convoy has grown to over 250 trucks and is on track to reach the Capital Beltway by March 5.. The U.S. cross-country trucker convoy, which was organized to call for an end to all authoritarian COVID mandates and restrictions, is on track to reach the outskirts of Washington, D.C. as planned on March 5. After passing through Texas and Oklahoma over the weekend, the so-called “People’s Convoy,” which began in southern California on February 23, reached Cuba, Missouri for an overnight stay Monday night. The truckers will then...



Read More...