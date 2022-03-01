Ukraine's girl in the unicorn pyjamas

March 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A six-year-old girl has died as a result of Russian shelling in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, amid attempts to fend off the invaders. The girl was rushed into a city hospital by ambulance after she received mortal injuries during the shelling. Her brown hair was pulled back with a rubber band. Her bloody pyjamas were decorated with cartoon unicorns. She was brought in with her wounded father, his head bloodied and bandaged. medical team fought desperately to revive her as her mother stood outside the ambulance, weeping. A doctor in blue medical scrubs, pumping oxygen into the girl,...



Read More...