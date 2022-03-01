WATCH: Bizarre Pelosi Rubs Hands in Glee as Biden Speaks of Troops Breathing in Toxic Smoke

March 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), in a bizarre display during President Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address, stood up and awkwardly rubbed her hands in glee as the president spoke about the dangers American troops have faced, breathing in toxic smoke from “burn pits.” During that last line, the 81-year-old Democrat formed her hands into the shape of fists, stood up, smiled at Biden, and rubbed her hands together in a gleeful manner before awkwardly sitting back down and contorting her mouth to the right — one of her infamous trademarks — as she continued to look adoringly at...



