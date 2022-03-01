World Athletics Council Bans "All Russian & Belarusian Athletes" From International Sporting Events

More and more international sports leagues are banning Russian athletes from competing after the country invaded Ukraine. The latest is the World Athletics Council announced: "all athletes, support personnel and officials from Russia and Belarus will be excluded from all World Athletics Series events."

Upcoming events include the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22, and the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Muscat 22, which begin on Friday in Oman (4 March). The Council also agreed to consider further measures, including the suspension of the Belarus Federation, at its scheduled Council meeting next week (9-10 March). The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) has been suspended from World Athletics since 2015, due to doping violations, and therefore is not currently eligible to host World Athletics events or send teams to international championships. The Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA) process remains in place but Russian athletes who have received ANA status for 2022 are excluded from World Athletics Series events for the foreseeable future. This means that all Russian ANA or Belarusian athletes currently accredited for the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Muscat 22 and the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 (18-20 March) will have their accreditation withdrawn and entries denied, as will any support personnel and officials. - statement via World Athletics Council

World Athletics Council President Sebastian Coe said in a statement, "the world horrified by what Russia has done, aided and abetted by Belarus. World leaders sought to avoid this invasion through diplomatic means but to no avail given Russia's unswerving intention to invade Ukraine. The unprecedented sanctions that are being imposed on Russia and Belarus by countries and industries all over the world appear to be the only peaceful way to disrupt and disable Russia's current intentions and restore peace."

Coe said, "imposing sanctions on athletes because of the actions of their government goes against the grain." However, "this is different as governments, business and other international organizations have imposed sanctions and measures against Russia across all sectors."

Russian athletes were also barred from competing in international ice skating and skiing events on Tuesday, one day after being banned from hockey and soccer competitions.

Here's an updated list of international sporting events Russia has been banned from (courtesy of AP News):

ARCHERY

Russia and Belarus flags and anthems banned at all World Archery international events.

AUTO RACING

Formula One canceled the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi in September.

Intercontinental Drifting Cup in Sochi in June canceled.

BADMINTON

Russia and Belarus athletes and officials banned from participating in all Badminton World Federation tournaments from March 8. Also, all BWF events in Russia and Belarus canceled. However, a few Russian players at two Para events in Spain this week and next week allowed to play as already on site, but as neutrals with no flags or anthems.

BASKETBALL

EuroLeague suspended Russian clubs CSKA Moscow, UNICS Kazan, and Zenit St. Petersburg, with all three in top eight standings. Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar was also suspended from second-tier EuroCup.

SPORT CLIMBING

Boulder and Speed World Cup in Moscow in April to be relocated.

CURLING

European championships in Perm, Russia, in November to be relocated.

World Curling Federation begun process to remove Russian entries from women's world championship in Canada this month and men's world championship in Las Vegas in April.

EQUESTRIAN

International Equestrian Federation canceled all remaining events this year in Russia (51) and Belarus (six), including the Eurasian Championships in Moscow in July.

FENCING

Alisher Usmanov, a Russian, stepped down as president of the International Fencing Federation.

GYMNASTICS

The International Gymnastics Federation canceled all World Cup and World Challenge Cup events in Russia and Belarus. Russia and Belarus flags and anthems banned at all FIG events. Canceled events included an acrobatics World Cup in Oktyabrskiy, Russia, in May, and a trampoline World Cup in St. Petersburg in September.

FIELD HOCKEY

Russia booted from Women's Junior World Cup in South Africa in April.

ICE HOCKEY

Russia and Belarus banned from all International Ice Hockey Federation events. Russia men out of world championship in May. World junior championships in Russia in 2023 moved to Serbia. NHL suspended all business dealings in Russia. Finland's Jokerit club withdrew from Kontinental Hockey League conference quarterfinals.

JUDO

Kazan Grand Slam, a World Judo Tour event, in May canceled. Russia President Vladimir Putin suspended as honorary president and ambassador of International Judo Federation. Sergey Soloveychik, Russian president of the European Judo Union, resigned.

KARATE

Karate 1-Premier League event in Moscow in October to be relocated.

MODERN PENTATHLON

Russia and Belarus athletes and officials banned from all International Modern Pentathlon Union events.

ROWING

Russia and Belarus athletes and officials banned from World Rowing events.

RUGBY

Russia and Belarus suspended from all internationals and cross-border club events. Russia men's team barred from Rugby Europe Championship and qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Russia women's team barred from Rugby Europe Championship, sevens world series, and qualifying for the Rugby World Cup Sevens in South Africa in September. Russian Rugby Union's membership of World Rugby suspended.

SKATING

Russia and Belarus banned from all International Skating Union events, including world figure skating championships in France this month.

SKIING

All International Ski Federation events in Russia to the end of the season canceled or relocated. The World Cup cancellations included ski cross in Sunny Valley last weekend, aerials in Yaroslavl last week and Moscow this Saturday; moguls in Kuzbass this weekend; cross-country in Tyumen this month; and women's ski jumping in Nizhny Tagil and Chaikovsky this month. Russian athletes to compete under FIS flag and anthem.

SOCCER

FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia national teams and clubs from all competitions. National men's team barred from World Cup qualifying playoffs this month and UEFA Nations League from June. National women's team banned from Women's European Championship in July.

Champions League final in May relocated from St. Petersburg to Paris. Spartak Moscow barred from Europa League last 16.

UEFA canceled sponsorship from Russian energy company Gazprom which covered Champions League, UEFA national team competitions and the 2024 European Championship.

SQUASH

World junior championships in St. Petersburg, Russia, in August to be relocated.

SWIMMING

World governing body FINA rules all Russia and Belarus athletes and officials to compete as neutrals with no country flag, colors or symbols. FINA Order awarded to Russian President Vladimir Putin withdrawn. World junior championships in Kazan, Russia, in August canceled. Diving world series in Kazan in April canceled.

TAEKWONDO

World Taekwondo and European Taekwondo Union will not organize or recognize any events in Russia and Belarus. Russia and Belarus flags and anthems banned at all international events. World Taekwondo withdrew honorary 9th dan black belt conferred on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

TENNIS

International Tennis Federation canceled all of its events in Russia and postponed a minor tournament in Ukraine in April. Russia is the defending champion in the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.

VOLLEYBALL

Men's world championship in Russia in August to be relocated.

Volleyball National League games in Russia in June and July to be relocated.

WEIGHTLIFTING

European youth championships in Kazan, Russia, in August to be relocated.

OTHER

At Winter Paralympics, Russia and Belarus to compete as neutrals with no national flag, anthem or symbols in Beijing starting on Friday.

SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in May canceled.