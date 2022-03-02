The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

A JetBlue pilot was removed from the cockpit and registered 0.17% on a breathalyzer

A JetBlue pilot was removed from the cockpit of a Fort Lauderdale-bound flight by police at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York on Wednesday after registering a blood-alcohol level of 0.17%, more than four times the Federal Aviation Administration's limit of 0.04%. The pilot was passing through airport security when a Transportation Security Administration officer noticed he was acting drunk, The Buffalo News reported. The officer notified Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority police, who administered a breathalyzer test. He was taken into custody before being released to JetBlue security personnel. The pilot has been identified as James Clifton, 52, of...


