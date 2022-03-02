Alan Ladd Jr., ‘Star Wars’ Savior and Oscar Winner for ‘Braveheart,’ Dies at 84

March 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The longtime studio exec and son of a movie icon, he also had a hand in such films as 'Blade Runner,' 'The Turning Point,' 'Alien' and 'Thelma and Louise.'Alan Ladd Jr., the revered Hollywood producer and studio executive who saved Star Wars when Fox wanted to shut down production and gained vindication when he received an Oscar for Braveheart after being dumped by MGM, has died. He was 84. Ladd, who headed production at Fox, Pathe Entertainment and MGM (in two stints) and ran his own outfit, The Ladd Co., with great success, died Wednesday, his daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones said....



