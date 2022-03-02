China says no to sanctioning Russia amid Ukraine bombardment, vows to continue 'normal trade cooperation'
March 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICChina on Wednesday said it would not consider sanctioning Russia for its illegal invasion of Ukraine and said it will continue with "normal trade cooperation." And China abstained during a United Nations General Assembly vote Wednesday on a nonbinding resolution calling on Russia to halt its war on Ukraine and withdraw its military forces. Just five nations opposed the resolution – Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria – which passed with 141 aye votes.
