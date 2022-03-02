China says no to sanctioning Russia amid Ukraine bombardment, vows to continue 'normal trade cooperation'

March 2, 2022

China on Wednesday said it would not consider sanctioning Russia for its illegal invasion of Ukraine and said it will continue with "normal trade cooperation." And China abstained during a United Nations General Assembly vote Wednesday on a nonbinding resolution calling on Russia to halt its war on Ukraine and withdraw its military forces. Just five nations opposed the resolution – Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria – which passed with 141 aye votes.



