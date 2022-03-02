Cleveland Clinic ranked No. 2 hospital in the world

March 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Clinic was ranked the No. 2 hospital in the world by Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2022 list. The rankings were based on surveys from medical experts and patients, as well as data on patient safety and doctor-to-patient ratios. from more than 2,200 hospitals in 27 counties. The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota topped the list. Cleveland Clinic previously topped Newsweek’s lists for cardiac surgery and was No. 2 for specialized care.



