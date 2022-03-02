County of Santa Clara [CA] Universal Indoor Mask Requirement to Transition to a Recommendation March 2

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department announced that all masking metrics have been met and therefore indoor masking will no longer be required beginning March 2. The Public Health Department and the California Department of Public Health strongly recommends that the public continue to wear masks in all indoor public spaces. The California Department of Public Health continues to require masking in higher-risk settings such as public transit, healthcare facilities, shelters, jails, and long-term care facilities. For information on the State’s requirements, visit: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx “We are very encouraged by the progress we have made. We have much less...



