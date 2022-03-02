Court Ruling Deals Decisive Blow To Race-Based Admission Policy At Top High School

A federal judge ruled that the Fairfax County school board’s race-based admission process to an elite high school illegally discriminated against Asian American students. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ) is the best high school in the nation and is known for its academic rigor. Historically, the admission process at TJ was race-blind and […]



