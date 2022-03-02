The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

DRILL, BABY, DRILL: Boebert Goes Viral for Dress She Wore to Biden’s SOTU

Rep. Lauren Boebert showed up to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night wearing a dress adorned with three words that are critical of his energy policies. Boebert’s black outfit featured three words in gold lettering: “Drill baby, drill” — a slap at Biden’s reversals of Trump-era policies aimed at harvesting more U.S.-based fossil fuels, which led to the country becoming energy independent for the first time in decades. Also, the stunt came as gas prices hit a seven-year high this week; “notably, Biden has canceled the construction of the Keystone...


