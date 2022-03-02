Fauci Agency Knew Chinese Authorities Were Withholding COVID-19 Data in January 2020, Documents Show

March 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The U.S. State Department and the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) were aware in January 2020 that Chinese authorities were withholding COVID-19 data, according to government documents obtained by a legal watchdog organization. The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) also sent “experts” from the NIH-supported P4 lab at the University of Texas Medical Branch to train technicians at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in “lab management and maintenance”—nearly two years before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic—the records obtained by Judicial Watch through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit reveal. Judicial Watch President Tom...



