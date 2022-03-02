Florida man breaks beer bottle over his head, gets shot by deputy who thought sound was gunshot

March 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Florida man broke a beer bottle over his head, prompting a deputy who thought the popping sound was a gunshot to shoot him, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies were trying to arrest Matthew Correa, 27, when it happened, as he was a suspect in a series of crimes, including an armed robbery. Correa was in a pickup when he stood up through the sunroof with a rifle in one hand and a bottle of Busch Light in the other. He then broke the bottle over his head. “The sergeant who...



Read More...