Foes over Ukraine, Russia, Western unity tested in Iran talks

March 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

After a brief hiatus in the talks following what appeared to be a final Western offer, Iranian officials have seemingly returned with a tougher stance. Analysts say the Ukraine crisis may have encouraged Iran to overplay its hand, thinking Washington would be keener to both avoid a second crisis and get Iran's oil back on international markets, where prices have risen above $100 a barrel. "That's a miscalculation because the US has sufficient bandwidth to deal with these issues simultaneously and it will take at least two months for Iran's oil to hit the markets in case there is a...



Read More...