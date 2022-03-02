GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say

March 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Officers in Wisconsin said they found a severed head at a home and body parts in other locations, according to a criminal complaint made public. WARNING: Details in the story and video are disturbing. Taylor D. Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault, WBAY reported. A court commissioner set her bond at $2 million cash at a hearing Tuesday afternoon.(snip) The prosecution also said Schabusiness was on put on probation seven weeks before the crime and supposed to be on monitoring but apparently wasn’t wearing...



Read More...