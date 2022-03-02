The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say

March 2, 2022   |   Tags:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Officers in Wisconsin said they found a severed head at a home and body parts in other locations, according to a criminal complaint made public. WARNING: Details in the story and video are disturbing. Taylor D. Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault, WBAY reported. A court commissioner set her bond at $2 million cash at a hearing Tuesday afternoon.(snip) The prosecution also said Schabusiness was on put on probation seven weeks before the crime and supposed to be on monitoring but apparently wasn’t wearing...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x