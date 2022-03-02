Jan. 6 panel argues Trump was involved in ‘criminal conspiracy’ to overturn election

March 2, 2022

The House committee said in a court filing that members of the Trump campaign may have been involved, as well. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol argued in a new court filing that former President Donald Trump and members of his campaign were part of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results.“The Select Committee ... has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States,” the panel wrote in a legal brief filed Wednesday.The filing focuses largely on John Eastman,...



