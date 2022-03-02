Joe Biden Coronavirus Team Cites ‘Science’ to Defend Keeping Masks Mandates on Airplanes

March 2, 2022

President Joe Biden’s coronavirus advisory team said mask mandates would remain in place despite revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control loosening requirements and Biden’s own words Tuesday night in his SOTU address. “Just a few days ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new mask guidelines,” he said. “Under the new guidelines, most Americans in most of the country can now go mask free.”



