Local news report accidentally places photo of Biden on report of man accused of touching a girl inappropriately

March 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

An awkward and apparently accidental showing of a photo of President Joe Biden with a report about an accused child molester went viral ahead of the president's first State of the Union speech. The report from WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh showed a news anchor transitioning from a report of a robbery to that of serious accusations against an elderly man. "A 71-year-old man was accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl at the Walmart in West Mifflin Sunday afternoon," she said. But the photograph showed instead a smiling Biden with a reference to the State of the Union speech scheduled for...



