NYC private schools worry students will be teased over choice to wear masks

March 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Hey kids, don’t be a maskhole! With the end of school mask mandates around the corner, the city’s elite private schools are warning students not to question or tease classmates over their face covering choices. Private schools introduced an optional mask policy for staffers and students Wednesday after Gov. Kathy Hochul officially scrapped the requirement. “Everything is so polarized and political these days,” said a parent at Manhattan’s Spence School. “There is more to this than just wearing or not wearing a mask. It’s seen as a reflection of the student and the parents’ views overall.” Some administrators are getting...



Read More...