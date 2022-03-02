Peter Sagan says there’s ‘no respect’ in peloton: ‘Everyone pees on everyone’

March 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Slovakian rider says that the current peloton is 'total anarchy' as a new generation ignores cycling's unwritten rules. It is a familiar refrain from many riders as they get older that the younger members of the bunch lack a certain amount of respect for others, and the 32-year-old Sagan recently criticized the latest generation of youngsters for it. In an interview with Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, the Slovakian former world champion described how riders no longer pull out of the pack to take a comfort break, even when the action is not on. “They don’t even bother going to...



Read More...