Rep. Lauren Boebert heckles Biden as he talks about his late son during the State of the Union

March 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Democrats and Republicans in Washington at times displayed unity as President Joe Biden addressed the nation at his first State of the Union on Tuesday night. Members of both parties stood to applaud the Ukrainian ambassador and Biden's announcement that United States airspace would close to Russian planes. But sharp divides between the parties were evident, too, including when the president brought up his late son, Beau Biden, an Iraq War veteran who died of brain cancer in 2015. Biden on Tuesday called on Congress to pass legislation to aid veterans exposed to toxins while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan...



Read More...