Rep. Van Taylor Admits to Affair with ‘ISIS Bride’ Tania Joya, Suspends Campaign

March 2, 2022

Rep. Van Taylor (R-TX) suspended his campaign on Wednesday upon admitting he had an affair with “ISIS bride” Tania Joya, which Breitbart News reported earlier in the week. “About a year ago, I made a horrible mistake that has caused deep hurt and pain among those I love most in this world. I had an affair, it was wrong, and it was the greatest failure of my life,” he said in a public statement.



