This ‘sweet little granny’ was actually a psychotic serial killer

March 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

With her chiffon dresses, thick-rimmed glasses, grey hair and litter of kittens, Dorothea Puente looked like a sweet old lady – even insisting to some, “Call me Grandma.” But looks can be extremely deceiving – and, in this case, the innocuous landlady was actually a terrifying serial killer who committed at least nine murders inside her boarding house in Sacramento, California throughout the 1980s. Between 1982 and 1989, Puente would take in the vulnerable and homeless – poisoning and strangling some of her guests before burying them on her property and cashing their social security checks. The disappearances of...



Read More...