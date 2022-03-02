VANITY–Unionized Restaurant Goes out of Business (Upstate NY)

A big hoopla was made last June over "Nani's Kitchen" in Rochester NY. The first restaurant to have unionized workers which the owner stupidly praised. Less than a year later, the business has gone bust permanently. Not to say that the Scamdemic didn't have a role to play as other long standing businesses went bust as well, but this restaurant, serving novelle indian cuisine with an almost exclusively woke clientele went down in flames particularly fast. Most of the articles have been scrubbed or are behind a paywall (democrat and chronicle)



