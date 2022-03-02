Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan

March 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Woman made millions performing underground surgeries for 1 year TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnamese worker was busted last week for performing unlicensed plastic surgery in northern Taiwan, with some sessions live-streamed for advertising purposes. The suspect, a 30-year-old Vietnamese woman surnamed Tran (陳), engaged in illegal cosmetic practices for a year, having raked in millions of New Taiwan dollars. From eyebrow tattoo, lip enhancement, double eyelid surgery, to a nose job, prices for the procedures ranged from NT$3,000 (US$106.83) to NT$40,000, per CNA.



Read More...