"You Meant It for Evil, But God Meant It for Good" (Sermon for Ash Wednesday, on Luke 22:1-13)

March 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“You Meant It for Evil, But God Meant It for Good” (Luke 22:1-13) In the beautiful rhythm of the church year, here we are again. It’s Lent, a time to reflect and repent, to pray and praise, to remember and rejoice in our Lord Jesus Christ, as he moves humbly toward the cross and then powerfully in victory from the grave. Lent leads us to Easter. This year, we’ll be following Jesus’ story in the Gospel according to Luke. Today, on Ash Wednesday, we begin our Lenten journey toward Easter under the theme, “You Meant It for Evil, But God...



