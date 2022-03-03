4D Chess: U.S.-Mexico Border Disguised As Ukrainian Border So Democrats Will Defend It

EL PASO, TX—In a last-ditch effort to get Democrats to start caring about border security, the Texas government has disguised their southern border as the border between Ukraine and Russia.

