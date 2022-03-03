4D Chess: U.S.-Mexico Border Disguised As Ukrainian Border So Democrats Will Defend It

March 3, 2022

EL PASO, TX—In a last-ditch effort to get Democrats to start caring about border security, the Texas government has disguised their southern border as the border between Ukraine and Russia. "Oh please, won't someone please help us?" said Texas Governor Greg Abbot while hoisting blue and yellow flags all along the border fence. "Putin's forces have encircled us from the south and are entering our country uninhibited!" Having fallen for the clever ruse, WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab called his pal George Soros and ordered him to assemble the dark united forces of media, corporations, and the Illuminati and unite the...



