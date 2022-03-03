At least 3 dead in series of wrecks on foggy stretch of Florida highway: authorities

March 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

At least 3 dead in series of wrecks on foggy stretch of Florida highway: authorities By Joe Tacopino and Joshua Rhett Miller March 3, 2022 3:10am Updated Massive pile-up on Florida highway At least three people were killed in five separate crashes on a foggy stretch of a Florida highway with zero visibility early Thursday, authorities said. Multiple wrecks involving at least 17 vehicles, including semi-trucks, shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 in Volusia County after troopers responded to Edgewater at about 1:30 a.m., WFTV reported. Three people died in the wrecks and several others, including children,...



Read More...