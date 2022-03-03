Congress Members Who Just Voted To Legalize Abortion Through 9 Months Criticize Boebert For Incivility (satire)

March 3, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congressmembers—who just finished voting to legalize the dismemberment and murder of babies through all 9 months of pregnancy—were shocked last night when Congresswoman Lauren Boebert loudly interrupted Biden's State of the Union address. Many Democrats—who are cool with stabbing babies in the back of the neck with scissors before sucking out their brains—condemned Boebert's display as "highly uncivil." "Boebert's shameful display was quite irregular, most improper, and highly reprehensible," said a shuddering Nancy Pelosi, who doesn't see a problem with burning unborn babies alive with saline solution. "It was also unbecoming and most unladylike. SHAME!" Dozens of Democrats joined...



