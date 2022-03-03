George W. Bush Recounts the Time Vladimir Putin 'Dissed' His Dog

March 3, 2022

Former President George W. Bush offered some unique insight into the psyche of Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, relaying an exchange the world leaders once had years ago involving their pets. Bush, headlining a benefit fundraiser for the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center on Tuesday, recounted the story of how he once hosted Putin and introduced him to his Scottish Terrier, Barney. "I introduced Vladimir Putin to Barney, our Scottish terrier, and [he] dissed him," Bush told the audience during a Q&A, Politico reports. Bush continued: "A year later, Laura and I go visit Vladimir and his wife...



