Judge Unseals 400 Pages of Evidence, Clears Way for Pfizer Whistleblower Lawsuit

March 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A whistleblower lawsuit alleging fraud during Pfizer’s COVID vaccine trials is moving forward, after a district court judge unsealed the complaint, including 400 pages of exhibits. Brook Jackson in January 2021 sued Pfizer and two companies the drugmaker contracted with to work on the trials: Ventavia Research Group and ICON PLC. Jackson worked for Ventavia for a brief period in 2020 before being fired after she filed a complaint with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over alleged improprieties she observed during the vaccine trials. She also gave The BMJ a cache of internal company documents, photos and recordings...



