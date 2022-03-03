Juror could overturn Scott Peterson murder conviction – admits writing him 17 letters

March 3, 2022

One of the jurors who sentenced Scott Peterson to death admitted to sending him 17 letters, including one from the psychiatric unit, as a court considered whether her actions warranted re-trial for her husband’s murder. A retrial for Peterson has been sought by his legal team due to Richelle Nice’s involvement in the case. They have also contended that during the jury selection process, Richelle Nice withheld critical information regarding her background as a domestic abuse survivor. In court Monday, Nice revealed that she had composed more than a dozen letters for Peterson after he was convicted of the murder...



