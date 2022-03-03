Ketogenic diet may reduce disability, improve quality of life in people with MS (Keto reverses some MS progression issues)

March 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A ketogenic diet may be safe for people with multiple sclerosis (MS). The preliminary study also found people with MS may experience less fatigue and depression and report an improved quality of life while on the diet. Study participants consumed a ketogenic diet for six months. A total of 83% of participants adhered to the diet for the full study period. Participants completed tests and surveys prior to the start of the diet and again at three and six months while on the diet to measure level of disability and quality of life. Researchers found that not only did participants...



Read More...