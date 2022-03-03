Man suspected of stabbing victim with garden claw fatally shot by deputies in Bellflower [CA]

The deputies had been sent to the intersection of Downey Avenue and Artesia Boulevard to handle the street racing call just after midnight when they were approached by someone who said they had been stabbed by a person with a garden claw, a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated. The victim then pointed to a man in his 30s and identified him as the suspect. The unidentified suspect fled southbound on Downey Avenue when deputies attempted to detain him. The suspect then turned and advanced on the deputies while swinging the garden claw, which had spikes...



