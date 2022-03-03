Minnesota House passes 'Crown Act' hair discrimination bill

The Minnesota House of Representatives passed legislation with bipartisan support Monday that would make it illegal to discriminate against someone because of their hairstyle. The “Crown" Act, an acronym meaning “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair," would add hairstyle and texture to a provision in the Minnesota Human Rights Act that prohibits racial discrimination in housing, employment and education, among other areas. **SNIP** Agbaje cited an incident when an employer banned hairstyles worn by Black employees like afros, braids and dreadlocks, and proceeded to fire employees who refused to cut their hair once the policy was put...



