MSNBC Contributor Claims Trump Was ‘Installed’ As President By Putin

March 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

MSNBC guest Sarah Kendzior, a regular contributor to the network, pushed a conspiracy theory that Donald Trump was “installed” as President as a means to benefit Vladimir Putin. Kendzior pushed the conspiracy theory during a weekend appearance on “The Cross Connection,” after being prompted to comment on Trump’s recent comments which the media have falsely pushed as genuinely ‘heaping praise’ upon Putin. Kendzior piggybacked off the claims and launched a new conspiracy theory of her own. “Trump was installed as the President of the United States in order to weaken the alliances that were preventing Putin from achieving his goals,”...



