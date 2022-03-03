On Ash Wednesday, Biden Balks at Explaining Abortion Stance to EWTN Correspondent

President Joe Biden, with ashes on his forehead in honor of Ash Wednesday, speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One with first lady Jill Biden on the South Lawn of the White House on March 2 in Washington, D.C. WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden, a Catholic, declined to discuss why he supports abortion rights despite Church teaching prior to boarding Marine One ahead of a flight to Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday, March 2. “I don’t want to get into a debate with you about theology,” said Biden, after being asked by EWTN correspondent Owen Jensen about how he is able...



