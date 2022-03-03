Psaki mocked after pointing out 'pattern' of Putin last invading Ukraine when Biden was vice-president

March 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

'Finally, the truth,' former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was mocked on social media after pointing out that President Biden was the vice-president the last time Russia decided to invade Ukraine. "I was at the State Department, the president was the vice-president the last time Russia invaded Ukraine," Psaki said on CNN Wednesday. "This is a pattern of horror from President Putin and from the cronies around him."



