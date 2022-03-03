Psaki mocked after pointing out 'pattern' of Putin last invading Ukraine when Biden was vice-president
March 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC'Finally, the truth,' former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was mocked on social media after pointing out that President Biden was the vice-president the last time Russia decided to invade Ukraine. "I was at the State Department, the president was the vice-president the last time Russia invaded Ukraine," Psaki said on CNN Wednesday. "This is a pattern of horror from President Putin and from the cronies around him."
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments