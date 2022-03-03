Ram Relieved As Kindly Old Jewish Man Frees Him From Thicket

March 3, 2022

MOUNT MORIAH—Boy, was one local ram on Mount Moriah having a bad day! According to sources, the horned animal had taken a slight tumble down a cliff and landed in a thorny thicket. As he tried to free himself, he only got more and more tangled in the thorns, his long, curvy horns getting themselves wrapped around branches. Sources claim he was "more tangled than a pair of earbuds after a trip through the wash."

